National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

NFG traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $61.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

