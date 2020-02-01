National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 427,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $21.77 on Friday. National General has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National General will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NGHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $104,417.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,198.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 332,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National General by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,493,000 after purchasing an additional 213,714 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 46.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National General by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives