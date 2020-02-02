National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $65.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

NGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 365,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. National Grid has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

