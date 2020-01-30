January 30, 2020
National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. National Health Investors has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

