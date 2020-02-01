February 1, 2020
Latest News

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

John Highviewby John Highview

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $81.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.81 million and the lowest is $79.73 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $337.88 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:NHI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Health Investors by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Analysts Expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,997.68

Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *