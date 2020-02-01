National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $81.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.81 million and the lowest is $79.73 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $74.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $315.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.69 million to $317.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $337.88 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $349.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:NHI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,348. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6,428.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 8.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Health Investors by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 23,504 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

