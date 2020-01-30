National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

National HealthCare stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

