National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. National Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Read More: Support Level