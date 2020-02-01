National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

