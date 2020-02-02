National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,961,384 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 706,330 shares.The stock last traded at $44.63 and had previously closed at $43.73.

The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 35,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

