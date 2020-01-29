National Instruments (NATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) will post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect National Instruments to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

