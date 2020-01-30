National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th.

Shares of NWLI traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.00. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $314.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.24 and its 200 day moving average is $268.16. The firm has a market cap of $988.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

See Also: Swap