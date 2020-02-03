Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:NGS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

