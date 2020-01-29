Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings of ($1.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). The firm had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 34.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

NNA stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.47. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -15.83%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

