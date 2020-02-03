Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Navios Maritime Containers has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime Containers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

