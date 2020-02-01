Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NMM. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NMM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 980.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com