Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Receives $32.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

