Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navistar International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Navistar International from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Navistar International stock traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 8,977,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,972. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 37.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

