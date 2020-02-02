NBT Bancorp Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for NBT Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.79 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

