NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

NBTB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. 1,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

