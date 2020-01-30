NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $591.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 192.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

