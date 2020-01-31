NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News articles about NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NCC Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $2.72 on Friday. NCC Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

