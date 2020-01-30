NCC Group PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NCC Group in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NCC Group stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?