NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Marty Stromquist bought 12,203 shares of NCS Multistage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com