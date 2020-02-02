Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBUU) Shares Down 0.3%

Nebula Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NEBUU)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06, 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nebula Acquisition stock. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebula Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NEBUU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Nebula Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Nebula Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the technology industry.

