Needham & Company LLC Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

CPRI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after purchasing an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $101,082,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $20,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

