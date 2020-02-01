Needham & Company LLC Raises Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target to $38.00

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:CRY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 7,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,951.00, a PEG ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cryolife has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $117,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cryolife by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cryolife by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the second quarter worth $548,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryolife by 220.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?