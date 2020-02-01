Needham & Company LLC Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $150.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403,861 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,974,000 after purchasing an additional 343,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 176,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments