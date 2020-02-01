Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Tesla from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $650.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,664,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.22. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $653.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,724,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Resistance Level