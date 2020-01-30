Neil J. Kaback Purchases 2,000 Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Stock

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $39,720.00.

CLDB stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. Cortland Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?