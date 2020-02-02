Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.17, 7,803 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

