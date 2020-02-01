Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 6.3%

Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, approximately 62,450 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 178,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of $78.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.39.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Neo Lithium Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

