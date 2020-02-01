NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NEO stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 753,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,424. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,226.23 and a beta of 1.06.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,455.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,401 shares of company stock worth $9,631,286. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income