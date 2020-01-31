Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engaged in developing neoantigen-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer by directing the immune system. The company’s product pipeline consists of NEO-PV-01, NEO-PTC-01 and NEO-SV-01 which are in clinical stage. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTGN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Neon Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.18 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Neon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Neon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Shares of NTGN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 879,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,908. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $27,679.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,259.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

