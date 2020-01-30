Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NEON stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

