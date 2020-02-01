Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 991,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.61% and a negative net margin of 187.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

