Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$3.75 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

NEPT stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of C$3.01 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $292.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.98.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Daniel Bélanger sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$112,168.40.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

