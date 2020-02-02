Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UEPS. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 201,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,029. The company has a market cap of $237.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

