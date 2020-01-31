Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

See Also: Resistance Level