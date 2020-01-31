NetApp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the typical volume of 1,392 put options.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $54.85 on Friday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

