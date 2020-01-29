Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Imperial Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $446.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Huber Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.28.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.88 on Monday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.15.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

