Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Citigroup

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $380.28.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.72 on Monday, hitting $349.60. 2,450,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,809,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

