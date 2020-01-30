Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NLST stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.