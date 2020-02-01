NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) PT Raised to

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NTCT opened at $25.71 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

