NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.51-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,967. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader