NetScout Systems (NTCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY20 guidance at $1.45-1.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTCT opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other news, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,764.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?