Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU) shares fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.66 ($1.89) and last traded at A$2.83 ($2.01), 147,908 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.85 ($2.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.60 million and a P/E ratio of -407.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.11.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (ASX:NEU)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, and acute traumatic brain injury. Its lead product is trofinetide, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Rett syndrome; is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome; and conducted Phase II clinical trials for the treatment moderate to severe traumatic brain injury.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?