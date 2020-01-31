Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

Shares of NBIX opened at $101.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 597.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,826,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,277 shares of company stock worth $2,713,804. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

