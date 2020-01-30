Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics to $11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 22,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $101,019.60. Also, Director Stephen M. Campe bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,636.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 77,459 shares of company stock worth $341,135. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,624. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 45.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest