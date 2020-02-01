Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price

News articles about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RIO stock opened at C$0.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Mackie set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 price target on shares of Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Rio2

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

