Nevro Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nevro in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.68).

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nevro from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Nevro has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $140.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 0.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nevro by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,000,840. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

